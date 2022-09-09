The 2022 CU Aruna Run will be our 7th annual. The first six raised $96,000.

It’s a 5k run/walk at the U of I Arboretum on Saturday, September 24th.

Included in your registration is a race shirt, bag, and medal.

100% of the money that we raise through the race goes directly to freeing, supporting, and restoring victims of human trafficking in India. The money goes to the Aruna Project, which is in the ground in India building relationships with the women and seeking to bring them freedom.

Once the women have been freed, one aspect of Aruna’s care involves offering them employment in a facility that makes the race bags at our race and other Aruna runs across the country.