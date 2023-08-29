Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

The Farm Progress Show has stood as a beacon of agricultural progress for seven decades, fostering connections between farmers and the industry’s foremost companies. It’s an event that has been a pivotal link between farmers worldwide and the forefront of agricultural innovation. Today, we have the privilege of speaking with the architect of this monumental event, Show Manager Matt Jungmann.

With hundreds of exhibitors, the Farm Progress Show remains the ultimate platform to immerse yourself in the latest agricultural products and interact with the masterminds who conceived, tested, and designed them. Whether your aim is to explore cutting-edge ag-technology, glean insights from industry experts, or forge lasting memories with your family by sharing your farming heritage, the Farm Progress Show has everything you need.

Curious about navigating the Farm Progress Show with ease? Uncover the full event experience by simply visiting your app store, searching “Farm Progress Show,” and downloading the official app. Inside, you’ll gain access to essential information about exhibitors, vendors, and a helpful map to navigate the show grounds seamlessly.