61-year-old Urbana bodybuilder crushing goals and competition

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

If exercising and eating right is easier said than done, then 61-year-old powerlifter and bodybuilder, Dian Covington, knows how to make discipline look like a piece of cake.

Except Dian doesn’t eat cake… at least not when cutting for competition season.

“The exercise part is easy, but the diet is very hard,” says Covington.

Just ask her trainer, John Buhs, who owns Vision Fitness in Urbana.

“There is not another woman like Dian,” says Buhs. “If I had to describe her in one word it would just be inspirational.”

Covington has two world records in powerlifting under her belt. Her bench press records exceed 200 pounds and she holds deadlift records in the 300s.

And if that’s not enough, she was in her fifties when she decided to compete in her first bodybuilding competition.

“I was so nervous and when I did the first one. I did a dance routine and forgot one of the moves. So, I just start throwing punches so they wouldn’t know that I had messed up,” laughs Covington.

Years later, she’s still with it. Covington is currently training for a bodybuilding show in Rockford this fall.

Covington works out every single day, sometimes twice a day, and meets at Buhs’ gym for personal training three times a week. She tries her best to get to bed by 7pm because she gets up at 2am to work out before heading to her custodial job at The University of Illinois.



“It’s just her dedication on her own,” says Buhs “I give her a meal plan, I give her what I need her to do in cardio and she does it.”

“I know I love myself,” says Covington. “I love me. And I just love… my life.”