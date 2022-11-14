Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

An Urbana Park District tradition continues Thanksgiving, at the 55th Annual Turkey Trot at Crystal Lake Park. Elsie Hedgspeth, Outreach and Wellness Manager at the park district is here to tell us how we can burn some calories before our turkey coma!

Is this more of a race or a fun event?

• One-mile fun run/walk

• First 800 finishers get a ribbon

• Door prize drawing after the trot

• It is FUN and FREE!

People who go on an organized run always love swag. Can they buy t-shirts and if so, how?

• Buy at Phillips Recreation Center during business hours from now through November 23.