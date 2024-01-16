SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — 32 Marine is a full-service marine and boat dealership in Illinois. They provide new and used boat sales, a full fishing pro shop, providing top notch boat repair services, custom audio installation and boat detailing.

Not only does 32 Marine carry premium boats for sale but, they offer community events such as their upcoming boat show and fishing seminar.

Join ciLiving’s host, Ryan Frost for a tour around 32 Marine’s newly constructed service bay.

992 IL-32

Sullivan Illinois, 61951