SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – The roaring 20’s. It was a time of change and prosperity in the United States. WWI had ended, flappers were coming on the scene, alcohol was no where to be found. Unless you knew where to look of course. And 3 extraordinary women were just coming into the world.

And they might not look it but all three ladies are 100 or older. Born and raised around the 20’s, and their birthdays are all just weeks apart.

Ivy VanWingerden turned 103. While, Charlotte French and Marilyn Hunter just hit year 100.

“1919 year after the end of WWI,” Ivy VanWingerden said about the year she was born.

Ivy grew up in Minnesota with her two brothers and sister.

“Went through Jr. and Sr. high school there. Had my own group of friends. Couple of them were friends of mine until they died in their nineties,” she said.

At 103 years old she’s traveled all around the country and the world. Living in places like Boston, California, and Florida.

You see, her husband, like Charlotte and Marilyn’s, was a pilot in WWII.

“So we moved around to different stations he had,” Ivy said.

Unlike Ivy, Charlotte and Marilyn, they’re from Illinois.

Charlotte grew up in Peoria, and Marilyn, she’s from Savoy. Both with strong ties to the University of Illinois.

“I enrolled at the U of I I think about 10 days before school started and no one would be able to do that now I don’t think,” Marilyn said.

“Champaign-Urbana has kind of been our home always since they finished school here, and then we have lived here ever since. I’m very much at home here and love it and I love the Illini,” Charlotte said. “I can’t wait for the next game.”

Now, they all live at the Windsor of Savoy. Even though they have different backgrounds, they all have one thing in common.

“What was going on in the world when I was just a young adult was the war,” Charlotte said.

“I was studying in the Union building on December 7th when Pearl Harbor was bombed,” Marilyn remembers.

They’ve lived through a lot of historical events. Wars, pandemics, the great depression and they all say turning another year older doesn’t really feel different.

“I don’t think it feels any different than being 100,” Ivy said.

“It hasn’t hit me yet I don’t think,” Charlotte said.

“Not much different than being 99,” Marilyn said.

And of course, one of the most important questions.

Sarah: “Do you have a secret to a long life?”

Charlotte: “Well someone asked me that and I told them they should drink milk because I always got teased about it. My drink of choice was always milk having grown up on a farm”

Marilyn: “My mother tells me I walked the church seats when I was little. I’ve always been active”

Ivy: “I always said being I walked alone a lot being I was widowed when I was 49 I always say I walk with one hand in gods. Moment by moment”

So, there you have it. The secret to a long, happy life is exercise, faith, and milk. Charlotte didn’t specify what kind of milk, but she said she still drinks it to this day.

