Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Three wonderful Holiday event opportunities await this November!

*November 18th, Friday Evening (Adult Only): (6pm-11pm)

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/…/wizards-yule-ball-adults…

Join us for an elegant and immersive night out in downtown Champaign this holiday season. Formal attire (or a fun wizard themed costume) is recommended.

SCHEDULE FOR THE EVENING //

6:00PM Cocktails & Activities

7:30PM Great Hall Feast (Dinner)

8:30PM Live Entertainment and Dancing

House Dinner Table Seating – $70/person. Limited number of tickets available.

Downtown parking is included and available in the permit parking lot north of/behind The Venue CU just west of Black Dog.

*November 19th, Saturday Afternoon (Family Event): (1pm-3pm)

Tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/…/wizards-yule-ball-family…

Join us for an immersive afternoon in downtown Champaign this holiday season. The Venue CU will be transformed into the Great Hall with many fun wizard themed activities for all ages! Families can enjoy delicious appetizers from Pan & Cake Catering, Butterbeer from the Leaky Cauldron, and candy from Honeyduke’s Candy Shop!

A fun wizard themed costume is recommended. Downtown parking is included and available in the permit parking lot north of/behind The Venue CU and just west of Black Dog.

$20/person. Limited number of tickets available.

*November 19th, Saturday Evening (Adult Event): (6:00pm-11pm)

Tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/…/wizards-yule-ball-adults

https://www.facebook.com/events/1338642680003686