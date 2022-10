Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Greater Champaign County AMBUCS are hosting their 29th Annual Scarecrow Festival in AMBUCS Park in East Urbana on October 8th.



https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064533202817

https://www.thegccambucs.org/?fbclid=IwAR10ao83uTvmLihPraloZc8oYdzk1kSn3k0SAQFsxKngEfkfYfMWUET36FE