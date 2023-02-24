Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Illinois

Emmerson Hjort, Special Olympics Athlete and Plunge Ambassador, along with Micah McMahon, Law Enforcement & Plunge Committee, share what this year’s event entails.

It’s the 23rd Mahomet Polar Plunge, started in 2000 by local law enforcement agencies, and was the 2nd ever Polar Plunge in the State of Illinois.

These Plungers raise nearly $2,000,000 for the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois annually.

Locally, the 2023 Polar Plunge will be held in Mahomet at Lake of the Woods on Saturday, March 11.

The Polar Plunge support provides critical funding for thousands of athletes and Young Athletes of Special Olympics Illinois so they can compete in year-round sports and training, health and wellness, and leadership programs.

Each year at the four Region I located Polar Plunges, schools and Colleges, participate in the Cool School Challenge and College Cup, a friendly competition to raise the most funds for the Special Olympics Athletes. Cool School and College Cup Teams that raise the most funds for Special Olympics Illinois then win amounts of $1000 and $500 back from their school or collegiate group. The Urbana Schools district was the 2022 Cool School 1st place $1000 winner, led by Lynnsey Brownfield.

The concept is simple. Participants raise a minimum of $100 in donations from friends, family, and co-workers in exchange for plunging into icy cold waters. Family-friendly costumes are encouraged.

The statewide sponsor for the 2023 Polar Plunge is Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run. The statewide gold sponsor is Jewel-Osco; and the statewide silver sponsor is Gallagher.

This year, there are two ways participants can be cool and take the plunge in support of Special Olympics Illinois athletes. Participants can attend one of 24 in-person plunges hosted by Special Olympics Illinois, or they can choose to Create Your Own Plunge in their local community.

Registration is open for the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Illinois at plungeillinois.com.

Each plunger receives an exclusive 2023 Polar Plunge sweatshirt (after reaching their fundraising minimum), plus the chance to win additional prizes for raising more money.

Tag Special Olympics Illinois and use the official hashtag so they can spread the winter cheer:

• Facebook/Instagram/TikTok: @specialolympicsillinois

• Hashtag: #PlungeIllinois