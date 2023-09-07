Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

2023 Champaign Walk to Defeat ALS

The 7th annual regional fundraiser for the Chapter with a long-term impact on care services in the area is taking place Sunday, September 10th. The Walk to Defeat ALS at Hessel Park in Champaign opens at 9:00 am and the Walk begins at 10:00 am.

· To provide free care services to those battling ALS in Central Illinois right now

· Including: support groups, equipment lending, adaptive technology devices, caregiver support, a bereavement group, and more.

· In addition to the care, The ALS Association funds critical ALS research, advocacy, and education.

How can folks join the cause? · Visit web.alsa.org/champaign to register or donate today.

· Our goal is to raise $55,000 to support services and care in our area. Every dollar makes a difference!

· We can’t wait to come together this year on September 10th. Thank you!