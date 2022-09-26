Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Illini Country Stitchers, a Champaign-Urbana area quilt guild, was formed in September 1985. The purpose of the Illini Country Stitchers is to contribute to the knowledge of and to promote the appreciation of fine quilts; to encourage quilt making, quilt collecting and an on-going fellowship among people with a serious interest in the art of quilting; to sponsor and support quilting activities; to contribute to the growth and knowledge of quilting techniques, textiles, patterns, history and quilt makers through education.

Meetings are held the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month, January thru October, the 2nd and 3rd Thursdays in November while the December meeting is a holiday party on the 2nd Thursday.

Presenting the 2022 Illini Country Stitchers Raffle Quilt Ombre Flower Basket Quilt

This is a Queen size quilt measuring 85” by 90”. Beginning in July, 2020, the quilt was planned and pieced by machine at the Everyday Quilting Company classroom in Sunnycrest Mall by guild members Cathy Digges,

Michele Neill, Debbi Dillman, and Margaret Shearer who worked within the Covid requirements. Typically, our raffle quilts are a team effort that involve many Illini Country Stitchers guild members. Debbi Dillman modified the V and Company design to include two borders to expand the quilt to be queen size. She also designed the mini quilt version, a 50” by 50” replica of the raffle quilt which will become part of the guild’s archives The fabrics for the flowers were designed by the pattern designer, V and Company. The complimentary fabrics were selected by the raffle team from the fabrics at Everyday Quilting Company. The matching threads were purchased at Quilting in the Valley. The batting is 100% Cotton, a natural cotton batting by Quilter’s Dream. The longarm machine quilting was planned and completed by LiAnne

Kitchen. She combined a Blooming Vine design by Dave Dennis with the Fancy Wave, Feather Fan, Bow, and Apple Leaf border designs using the Gammill Library. The quilting in Olive Green and Citrus Mint Omni threads complements the colorful quilt. Raffle tickets are available through Illini Country Stitchers members and at our upcoming quilt show.

Celebrating the Quilt show is at the Savoy Recreation Center on Friday, October 14 from 9am to 6pm and Saturday, October 15 from 9am to 4pm. Tickets are $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00.

The 2022 Raffle Quilt Drawing will be held at 3:30 pm on Saturday, October 15th at the Savoy Recreation Center. You do not need to be present to win.

The 2022 Quilt Show at the Savoy Recreation Center

Friday, October 14 between 9 am–6 pm and

Saturday, October 15 between 9 am–4pm

Admission: $7.00

Join the Illini Country Stitchers to view and vote for your favorite quilts. See over 200 handmade quilts by our members to celebrate our beautiful quilts! Viewers select the winning quilts on Friday; ribbons for the winning quilts will be displayed on Saturday. The ICS Boutique Be prepared to shop at our Boutique to purchase quality handmade gifts for the upcoming holidays, new babies, kitchens, and more.

The ICS Bake Sale

Enjoy homemade items to tempt your cravings. The ICS Basket Raffle Purchase raffle tickets for $1.00/each or 6 for $5.00 for a chance to win the bountiful, themed baskets that include All Things Sewy, Autumn, Baby, Batik Fabrics, Illini, Kitchen, Medical, and Seasonal Wall Hangings. Most baskets will have treasures valued at over $100.00. Quilts of Valor and Project Linus Quilts View a sampling of our handmade quilts that are made for veterans and children in need through local hospitals. Display of Illini Country Stitchers’ Raffle Quilt Mini Replicas Celebrate the range of quilts made by our members from 1985 to now.

2022 Raffle Quilt Drawing on Saturday, October 15

Great Vendors

A wide selection of quilt-related items will be displayed and demonstrated by Midwestern vendors. Meet the vendors and shop.