Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

This will be the 28th annual Christmas event we have done in Gibson City with several different organizations/committee’s planning it throughout those years. This year we agreed to take over plan the event back to it’s original format…..a nighttime lighted parade. With COVID big crowds were discouraged and a stationary reverse drive-thru was the best course for those years, but we are ready to be back together and experiencing events as they were pre-covid. Our Harvest Fest Committee for 2022 was essentially brand new, with new officers and a new committee format. It proved to be a very successful combination and we had an amazing turnout for our 2022 Harvest Festival and we hope to continue that success into the 2022 Gibson City Lighted Christmas Parade.

This is our (Gibson City Harvest Fest Committee’s first year organizing and planning an event like this. We are working through the parade aspect of the event first, then as the years go on we hope to grow it into a full day and possibly a weekend of activities and events.

The day will start bright and early at 9:00am with several Downtown businesses having open houses and sales. Syd & Sadies Boutique, A Renee Decor, Strictly Kids, Expressions and several other businesses will be open and ready for shoppers to come in and explore their shops. Then at 4:00pm we will close down a block of downtown Gibson City so we can prepare for our food vendors to setup. We will have Pioletti’s Catering and Tasting Room, Monster Grilled Cheese, The Gibson City Restoration Committee and the Gibson City Pentecostal Church all setup and ready to serve food starting at 4:30 to 5:00pm. There also might be some of our friends from Slayerville Productions Baldwin Asylum lurking around dressed as their favorite Christmas characters, greeting folks and just being available for photo opportunities. Then at 5:30pm we will have our tree lighting ceremony. Followed shortly after by the parade itself at 6:30pm.

http://www.gclightedchristmasparade.com