Cunningham Children’s Home 19th Annual Festival of Quilts on June 2 & 3

For a suggested donation of $5 for admission,the Festival of Quilts, our signature fundraiser, features something for everyone:

QUILT SHOW with hundreds of hand and machine quilted pieces including contemporary designs as well as antique quilts on loan for the show

QUILT AUCTION featuring beautiful traditional and contemporary quilts and wall hangings

CENTERPIECES & SUCH with unique and decorative items our supporters have decorated, enhanced and “made their own” available in an auction format

GIFT SHOP packed with generously donated handcrafted items

BAKE SALE with delicious homemade goodies and treats

QUILT BOUTIQUE with quilts, wall hangings, and table runners for purchase

Cunningham is a child welfare agency serving 807 youth and families throughout Illinois in our residential, educational, and community service-based programs.

Festival of Quilts helps to raise critical funds needed to care for youth and families. People can support this event in a variety of ways, by visiting the Festival on June 2 & 3, donating to the event, purchasing a quilt or gift shop item, or donating a handmade quilt, centerpiece, wreath, or gift shop item.

We are a state agency that serves clients not only in CU area but throughout the state of Illinois.

Cunningham Children’s Home

217.367.3728

1301 North Cunningham Avenue | Urbana, IL 61802

https://www.cunninghamhome.org/