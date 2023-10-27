Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The 14th Annual Disability Resource Expo is taking place on Saturday, October 28th from 11a.m. to 4p.m. at Market Place Mall at 2000 N Neil St, Champaign, IL 61820

The Disability Resource Expo is an event meant to provide full access to information and resources from a wide variety of agencies and organizations, to promote a better quality of life for people with disabilities in Champaign County and East Central Illinois.

Allison Boot, Co-coordinator and Dylan Boot, Co-coordinator joins us to share about the 67 exhibitors, the family friendly activities and so much more!

The Boot’s share how the community seem to enjoy the variety of resources that the Expo brings into one place. How it often helps to open people’s eyes to just how inclusive Champaign County and East Central Illinois really is. People also enjoy the family fun aspect of the Expo and the fact that there is something for everybody.

Website

www.disabilityresourceexpo.org

Social Media Links

www.facebook.com/disabilityresourceexpo.org



DisABILITY Resource Expo

Champaign County Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Board

1776 East Washington Street #201 Urbana, 61802