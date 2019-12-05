Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

Carriage Crossing Senior Living Arcola presents Caring Conversations! This month’s topic is “ 12 Steps for Surviving the Stress from the Holidays.”

We’ve heard of the 12 days of Christmas & the holiday season is typically full of joy and laughter as families get together to share gifts and make memories. For some seniors, the holidays are filled with sadness or confusion; while others suffer from unhealthy amounts of stress. The key is for family members and caregivers to recognize what triggers depression or confusion and help seniors successfully manage it all with these handy 12 steps for surviving the holiday stress!

December 5, 9:30 AM at 9:09

Green Mill Road, Arcola Illinois at Carriage Crossing senior living ARCOLA