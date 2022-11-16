Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Support Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s efforts in feeding local families facing food insecurity this holiday season by bringing items to your organization’s 12 Days of Giving food drive.

What is 12 Days of Giving?

12 Days of Giving is a coordinated food drive throughout our 18-county service area, beginning on Giving Tuesday (November 29) and ending on December 15. It’s an opportunity for our communities to come together this season to change lives for families across eastern Illinois. Each fall, schools and organizations across our 18-county service area host food drives and fundraisers for Eastern Illinois Foodbank.

How does it work?

After registering, you’ll receive a flyer to promote your drive and a list of items to fill each box—think of it as an advent calendar of giving! This list ensures families in our community are receiving boxes of nutritious and highly requested food for the holidays.

We’ll coordinate delivery of boxes to fill to schools and organizations. Individuals interested in participating will receive details on picking up materials from our warehouse.

Unable to gather items in person? When the drive begins on Giving Tuesday, visit the 12 Days of Giving tab at www.eiffooddrive.org to purchase a 12 Days of Giving box!

EASTERN ILLINOIS FOODBANK

12 Days of Giving

NOV 29-DEC 14