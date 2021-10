Emily Dupuis from Harvest Market shows us a quick, easy, and incredibly tasty recipe for Breakfast Apple Cinnamon Oat Cakes. They’re perfect for quick-start breakfast, timely for fall, and enjoyed by kids and grown-ups alike.

Check out the video to get the complete recipe.

