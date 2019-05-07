The Art of Woodturning

Effingham, IL - (WCIA) - Jerry Rhoads Woodturning

Rhoads enjoys taking a piece of wood and unleashing the beauty inside.

Rhoads has been working with wood for over 30 years, turning seriously since 2002. Rhoads is self-taught, continually attend forums, demonstrations, and other woodturning events to gather information and enhance my skills.

Rhoads enjoys making pens, bottle stoppers and bowls. Turning large bowls is his favorite. Most recently I have begun turning vases and other hollow forms, also Rhoads has started adding texture and/or color to some my pieces. However, he likes the natural color of wood the best.

It is all about the wood.

Visit Jerry Rhoads Woodturning website here.

