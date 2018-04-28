Spring Flowers and Trees Along the Marathon Route

Weather forecasted for the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon is beautiful. Something else that’s beautiful enjoying plants along the race route.

Here with the dirt on plants you may see along the way U of i Extension’s Ryan Pankau.

This year, spring has been slow coming. For that reason, participants and spectators at the IL Marathon will have an opportunity to see a slightly different array of flowering trees and shrubs. I have ran in marathons throughout the U-S and love observing plants while running the race. I’ve always made it a priority to participate in the Illinois Marathon every year since it is an opportune time to view spring flowering plants while running a relatively flat course throughout beautiful Champaign-Urbana.

With spring a little later this year, we’ll get the opportunity to view flowering quince. It is usually an early bloomer and mostly done by this point of the season in normal years.

The flowers of Rhododendron ‘PJM’ are not new to the IL Marahon route. They typically persist for about a month every spring, so we usually have a good show at marathon time.

Star magnolia is still in bloom this year for the IL Marathon. In typical years, this plant nearly done flowering.

Saucer magnolia, with its beautiful pinkish-white blooms, is just starting it’s 2018 show. In most years, this plant is in full bloom now.

Red maples flower for a month or more each spring since the timing of flower development varies among individual plants. This year, the IL Marathon really hit the prime time for red maples. It is probably one of the most common flowering trees along the marathon route. Although its tiny flowers are hard to see individually, they make a wonderful display when filling an entire tree canopy.

Norway maple is another species with tiny flowers that make a big display. We are lucky to hit this one in full bloom this year as it typically is in the final stages for the IL Marathon.

This year, redbud has barely started its display. In typical years, it is much further along, often in full bloom. Although flowers have not quite emerged fully, the red to hot-pink, expanding flower buds are still quite beautiful.

