On the Go Effingham Willey's Pottery

Effingham, IL - (WCIA) - Robin Willey's love of pottery began in 1985 when she received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL, under the direction of Bill Heyduck.

Robin has been producing and selling her functional stoneware pottery throughout central Illinois, Indiana, Missouri & Iowa. The pottery is all hand made and of original design. The pottery is fired at extremely high temperatures, making it durable and very strong. The glazes are lead-free and are safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, and oven.

Robin's husband, Jay, started helping her in the studio before they were married. They have four children, Kat, 22, Dave, 21, Paul, 20, and my youngest, Sarah is 9 years old. Sarah has already shown interest and great talent in throwing on the wheel.

They live in rural Effingham, IL on three acres that run along Green Creek. My studio is the basement of their home. The kiln shed is “out back”. Robin makes the clay herself in an old bathtub. Her glazes are formulated and mixed using raw materials.

