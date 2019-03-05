Yoga Stretch offered at Champaign Fitness Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) - Certified Personal Trainer with Champaign Fitness Center, Brandy Diaz, is back with details on the importance of stretching.

Stretching can help prevent injury.

For people who do resistance training it can help with range of motion and increase circulation.

Stretching is also great for posture and mind body connection.

Yoga Stretch: Sunday evenings 6pm-7pm