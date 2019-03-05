ciHealth

Yoga Stretch offered at Champaign Fitness Center

By:

Posted: Mar 04, 2019 02:13 PM CST

Updated: Mar 05, 2019 10:39 AM CST

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) - Certified Personal Trainer with Champaign Fitness Center, Brandy Diaz, is back with details on the importance of stretching.

Stretching can help prevent injury. 

For people who do resistance training it can help with range of motion and increase circulation. 

Stretching is also great for posture and mind body connection.

Yoga Stretch: Sunday evenings 6pm-7pm

