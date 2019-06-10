Yoga in the Park with Urbana Park District

Elsie Hedgspeth, Outreach and Wellness Manager and Ashley Dennis, Outreach and Wellness Coordinator, are back with the Urbana Park District to talk “Yoga in the Park” that happens Saturdays this summer.

Summer is here and a great way to enjoy some early morning peace and exercise is through Yoga. And Urbana Park District has a free Saturday morning Yoga program for people of all abilities. Joining us today are Elsie Hedgspeth, Outreach and Wellness Manager and Ashley Dennis, Outreach and Wellness Coordinator at Urbana Park District to talk Yoga in the Park.

When do you do Yoga in the Park and where is it?

· Saturdays 9-10 a.m. through August 24

· Meadowbrook Park in Urbana (off Windsor Rd.)

· FREE!

· Yoga instruction for all abilities

For people who want to try out Yoga for the first time, what should they expect?

· Wear comfortable clothes that you can stretch in

· Bring your Yoga mat (loaners available)

· Volunteer instructors will work with you