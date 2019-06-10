Blended Balance Fitness, helping people reach their fitness goals

Ali Kreider, Owner/Creater Blended Balance Fitness, is here to get us moving!

Here’s more from Ali:

I am a NASM certified personal trainer and the creator/owner of Blended Balance Fitness, an in-home personal training business. My goal is to help others reach their fitness goals! And for some of us, visiting the gym isn’t in the capabilities set for whatever reason (time, kids, comfort level, etc), so this is where I can help! Let me come to you and we will still get in a great workout to reach towards achieving those fitness goals.

I help others reach towards their fitness goals. A common ‘excuse’ for not working out is finding the time. Let’s try to take time out of the equation by not having to worry about getting to and from the gym, finding someone to watch the kid. I’ll come to your house, bring some equipment and provide you 1-1 training. We don’t need a lot of equipment to get in a really great workout. I’ll also work with you to understand what your fitness goals are and help develop a workout routine to put you on the right path towards achieving those goals.

I think for personal training, the in-home component, is a unique differentiator.

While I don’t have a specific sale, I would like to offer anyone that mentions that they saw the clip $5 off their first session.

