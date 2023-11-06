Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Urbana High School Drama presents the production of Twelfth Night! The co-sponsor of the drama club, Jennifer Heaton, along with six student performers, joined us to share the details and brief performances from the production.

These UHS students are incredibly talented and ambitious with their productions. They take on challenging material and make it shine!

The production will be at Urbana High School on November 9–11 at 7 p.m. and November 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission or $5 for K–12 students.





Urbana High School Drama Club

1002 S. Race St., Urbana, IL 61801

https://sites.google.com/usd116.org/urbanahstheatre/home