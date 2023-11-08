Tuscola Ill. (WCIA)

The Tuscola Community High School Drama Club is putting on a show this coming Holiday Season and we get a sneak peek from The Winter Wonderettes on the Ci Stage. But first we sit down with Johanna Stefens, 18-year Drama Club Director, English, theatre, and speech teacher at Tuscola High School to get all the details.

The jukebox musical that TCHS is putting on is full of classic holiday music and audience participation. It will take place November 11th & 12th at Ironhorse Clubhouse in Tuscola. Performances on Saturday will take place at 10:00, 2:00, and 7:00. Sunday’s performance will take place at 2:00. Tickets are available at the door for $10.00.



Tuscola Community High School

500 South Prairie Street

Tuscola, Illinois 61953