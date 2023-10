Ogden, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready for a musical treat like no other! Kolten Taylor, the talented singer-songwriter and acoustic guitar virtuoso, is set to captivate your senses with his melodies and mesmerizing vocals.

On October 6th, from 5 PM to 6:45 PM, Kolten Taylor will be the star of the show at Grange Grove before the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game. With just his acoustic guitar in hand and his voice that can move mountains, Kolten promises an unforgettable performance.