Chicago, Ill. (WCIA)

Andrew Scott Denlinger unique sound, referred to as “American Rock,” is taking on the Ci Stage today with four performances lined up for you! Andrew is a multi-talented musician whose roots and songs trace back to his early childhood right here in Champaign, Illinois.

Andrew Scott Denlinger shares that he’s been around music his whole life. As a child, his parents started him with violin and piano lessons by age 4/5. He’s been playing in bands since high school. Andrew’s love for all music is obvious, having been part of multiple genres throughout the years, ranging from gospel, hardcore, rock, and country.

His credentials also include:

Current “American Rock” project under my name (started in 2021)

Four singles out since 2021

Bassist for Nick Lynch (Watseka native) since 2014. We played over 1,000 shows together during that time.

Toured the country with NL, playing shows from New England, south to Louisiana, west to Colorado, and throughout the Midwest.

Extensive amount of Studio work.

Music videos are out on YouTube for “Alright (Feelin’ Pretty Fine)” and “Traveling Band.”

Catch Andrew Scott Denlinger playing a solo acoustic show at Inside Out Wine Bar in Gilman, IL. on November 4th from 7:30 to 9:30pm.

If you are interested in following the work, music, and events of Andrew Scott Delinger, you can find his music and tour dates at andrewscottdenlinger.com.

Find Andrew Scott Denlinger on Instagram and Facebook at @andrewscottismyname



Andrew Scott Denlinger Music

18006 Chicago Ave.

Lansing, IL 60438

http://andrewscottdenlinger.com