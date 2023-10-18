Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Today, Alyssa Anderson, the Director of Larkin’s Place at Stephens Family YMCA, teams up with the brilliant 10-year-old, Rory Gordon, our very own “Young Chef.” Brace yourselves as we venture into the realm of culinary delight, where we are concocting a Halloween twist to the classic Puppy Chow—enter the mystical Spooky Puppy Chow!

Sounds like fun to you? Well, you can join in at Cookin’ It Up through the YMCA! Registration is open until Tuesday, October 24th. Rush to secure your spot, and don’t forget to check out their website for more information on this and other exciting programs.

Curious about what happens in classes? They take well-loved recipes and transform them into visually accessible masterpieces, ensuring that every participant can follow along effortlessly.

Larkin’s Place, within the Stephens Family YMCA, provides culinary exploration and inclusive learning. Their mission is simple: to instill a love for cooking and to nurture essential culinary skills in our participants, fostering a community of budding master chefs.

The age limit is 12 and above, and the classes are held every Tuesday from October 23 to December 17, from 5:15 to 6:15 PM. The cost of this enchanting journey is $80 for members and $95 for guest members. Secure your spot now for a culinary adventure like no other!

For more information and registration, visit their website here. Come, let’s stir up some magic in the kitchen and create memories that sizzle with flavor!