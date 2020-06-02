CI Kitchen: Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Kristina Adams, MS, RD, LDN, shares grilling tips and a great recipe for Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms.

Grilling Tips:

Cooking food to proper internal temperatures

a. Cuts of beef/pork and fish fillets – 145 degrees

b. Ground beef/pork – 160 degrees

c. Chicken –ground or parts – 165 degrees Avoid cross contamination – separate raw vs cooked; produce; dairy

a. Keep hot foods hot; cold foods cold

b. Discard marinade once meat has been removed And something we are all familiar = sanitizing surfaces and utensils (cutting boards, plates, etc) Cooking at home whether inside or outside allows you more control of what ingredients you use

a. Portion control

b. Manage food allergies/intolerance

c. Seasonings and sodium content

d. Types of fats/oils/spreads Outdoor cooking offers healthier options when grilling foods

a. different flavors and textures – meats, vegetables, fruits

b. less fat used when cooking and fat can drip off of meats

c. garden burgers/Portobello mushrooms

Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

4 Portobello mushrooms, cleaned, rinsed and dried

2-3 Tbsp olive oil

2 cups chopped fresh spinach

1/3 cup fresh shredded parmesan cheese

1/2 cup fresh mozzarella, cubed

¼ cup finely chopped shallot

1 clove minced garlic

¼ tsp Season salt

¼ tsp ground black pepper

Chives for garnish

Balsamic vinegar reduction

Preheat grill on high. Brush mushroom caps with olive oil and place top down on grill. Grill mushrooms for 15 minutes. While mushrooms are grilling, mix remaining ingredients together (except for chive and vinegar). Remove mushrooms caps from grill. Flip mushroom caps and place on foil. Fill with spinach mixture. Drizzle additional olive oil over the tops before baking. Return mushrooms to grill by placing foil on grill with mushrooms and cook additional 10-15 minutes until cheese is lightly browned and melted. Remove from grill and sprinkle with chives, fresh parmesan and drizzle with balsamic vinegar.

Take your cooking outdoors for a change of pace, but keep in mind food safety!