Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Welcome back to the Ci Kitchen, where we’re excited to introduce you to a culinary powerhouse, Chef Carrie Anderson!

Food has been an integral part of Carrie’s life since the tender age of 9 when she received her very first, and notably large, cookbook in the mail. Her culinary journey began with a humble yet ambitious attempt at Spaghetti Bolognese, a dish that didn’t quite impress her deep South-raised mother. Little did Carrie know, her mother would become her greatest source of inspiration.

Carrie quickly recognized that if her mother’s food tasted as amazing as it did, there were countless other moms worldwide creating culinary magic in their kitchens. Thus, her passion for cooking and sharing delicious dishes was ignited.

Fast forward to today, and Chef Carrie Anderson has not only honed her culinary skills but also accumulated decades of experience that she eagerly shares with food enthusiasts. Her journey has taken her through a world of flavors, and now she’s bringing her unique twist on West African Peanut Stew to our kitchen.

Chef Carrie’s twist on West African Peanut Stew is a testament to her love for global cuisine. This dish, traditionally known for its rich and aromatic blend of peanuts, spices, and vegetables, gets an exciting makeover in Carrie’s capable hands.

Expect to be transported to a world of bold and exotic flavors as she elevates this classic recipe. Her unique touch infuses the dish with a tantalizing fusion of textures and tastes that will leave your taste buds dancing with delight.

Twist on West African Peanut Stew

Ingredients:

2T. Oil (peanut, vegetable, or canola)

1 medium white or yellow onion, diced

1T fresh ginger, minced

1 Scotch Bonnet Pepper, stemmed and chopped fine

4 cloves garlic, minced

1t Black Pepper

2t cumin

2T Tomato Paste

1 (14oz) can crushed tomatoes

4c. chicken stock (prepared or bouillon and water)

1 Large Sweet Potato, peeled and diced, roasted

1c. natural peanut butter

1 bunch kale, roughly chopped

1 rotisserie chicken, shredded

Salt to taste

Garnish: peanuts, cilantro; both chopped

Green Onion, sliced on a bias

Cooking Instructions:

1. Heat oil over medium heat in a heavy bottomed pot, or Dutch oven. Once heated add onions and cook until softened.

2. Add ginger, garlic and scotch bonnet and cook until fragrant. Add dry spices and tomato paste, stirring while you cook for another minute or so.

3. Add the crushed tomato, stock and peanut butter. Whisk until combined.

4. Stir in sweet potatoes, shredded chicken and kale. Taste and adjust seasonings. Simmer until heated through.

5. Portion into bowls and garnish with peanuts, cilantro and green onions.