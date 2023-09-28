One of the greatest things about the Fall season is the delicious flavors you can mix and make! This recipe combines some hearty vegetables with a touch of apple and the deliciousness of sausage! The best part is, it’s made in the sheet pan, meaning an easy mess, easy cleanup and a delicious meal with the opportunity for leftovers!

Ingredients

¾ lb. smoked turkey sausage, sliced into 1/3-inch thick slices

1 lb sweet potato, peeled and diced into 3/4-inch cubes

1 lb brussels sprouts, halved

1.5c butternut squash, diced into chunks

1/2 medium red onion, diced into chunks

1 T minced garlic (3 cloves)

1/4 cup or less olive oil

1 t each dried thyme, sage and rosemary (crush rosemary)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 crisp baking apples, cored and diced into 1 1/4-inch chunks

2 T chopped fresh parsley

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or spritz with olive oil.

2. Add your sausage, sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, apples, onion and garlic to a large mixing bowl. Toss in olive oil. You want to coat your items, not drown them.

3. Sprinkle with seasonings while on the pan and stir to coat.

4. Place in oven for 15 minutes, remove and toss.

5. Place in oven for an additional 15 minutes until veggies and apples are tender. Watch to see if you need to remove them earlier.

6. Sprinkle with fresh parsley and serve warm.

Tips/Tricks/Hints: