Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Spread culinary delight throughout the upcoming holiday season by using guest Chef Jumoke Jackson foodie lover’s holiday gift guide. He’s eager to share his hand-picked assortment of great presents for foodies.

Chef Jumoke Jackson Holiday Gift Guide includes:

· Kitchen gadgets and tools that every home chef dreams of

· Unique products from around the world

· Gourmet ingredients, artisanal treats, and delectable food finds

· Exclusive insights and recipes from his culinary expertise

The guide promises to make holiday shopping a breeze, ensuring that you find the perfect gift for every food lover on your holiday list.

Jumoke Jackson / Food Expert

Mrfoodtastic

21 Dewey Place

Brooklyn, NY 11233

Website

www.chefjjackson.com

Social Media Links

http://www.tiktok.com/@mrfoodtastic