Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Get ready for a mouthwatering treat as we dive into a delectable meatless recipe. Our guest chef, Carrie Anderson, has a passion for food that started at a young age, and she’s here to share her decades of culinary expertise with us.
Vegetarian BBQ Pulled “Pork,” Sweet Potato Fries & Coleslaw:
Ingredients:
- Sweet Potato Tots or Fries
- Olive Oil Spritz
- Jackfruit (shredded and chopped)
- Oil of your choice
- Salt, black pepper, cumin, BBQ seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, chili powder
- BBQ sauce
- Prepared coleslaw
- Shredded cheddar cheese
- BBQ sauce for drizzling
- Sliced green onions for garnish
Instructions:
- Prepare the Vegetarian BBQ “pork” by draining the jackfruit and pressing out excess liquid.
- Shred and chop the jackfruit.
- Cook the jackfruit in a skillet with oil and seasonings.
- Stir in your favorite BBQ sauce and simmer.
- While the BBQ simmers, cook the sweet potato fries or tots in your air fryer or oven.
Build:
- Place a portion of sweet potato fries/tots in a bowl.
- Add a portion of the cooked Jackfruit BBQ.
- Sprinkle with shredded cheese and coleslaw.
- Drizzle with more BBQ sauce and garnish with green onions.
Carrie’s recipe is a delicious reminder that meatless meals can be incredibly satisfying and flavorful. Enjoy every bite!