Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready for a mouthwatering treat as we dive into a delectable meatless recipe. Our guest chef, Carrie Anderson, has a passion for food that started at a young age, and she’s here to share her decades of culinary expertise with us.

Vegetarian BBQ Pulled “Pork,” Sweet Potato Fries & Coleslaw:

Ingredients:

Sweet Potato Tots or Fries

Olive Oil Spritz

Jackfruit (shredded and chopped)

Oil of your choice

Salt, black pepper, cumin, BBQ seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, chili powder

BBQ sauce

Prepared coleslaw

Shredded cheddar cheese

BBQ sauce for drizzling

Sliced green onions for garnish

Instructions:

Prepare the Vegetarian BBQ “pork” by draining the jackfruit and pressing out excess liquid. Shred and chop the jackfruit. Cook the jackfruit in a skillet with oil and seasonings. Stir in your favorite BBQ sauce and simmer. While the BBQ simmers, cook the sweet potato fries or tots in your air fryer or oven.

Build:

Place a portion of sweet potato fries/tots in a bowl.

Add a portion of the cooked Jackfruit BBQ.

Sprinkle with shredded cheese and coleslaw.

Drizzle with more BBQ sauce and garnish with green onions.

Carrie’s recipe is a delicious reminder that meatless meals can be incredibly satisfying and flavorful. Enjoy every bite!