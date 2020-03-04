Chuck Koplinksi chats with British character actor, Bill Nighy

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Film critic, Chuck Koplinski, visits with award winning British character actor, Bill Nighy. His film opens locally here on March 6, 2020.

Here’s more about Bill Nighy:

Bill Nighy is an award-winning British character actor. He was born William Francis Nighy on December 12, 1949 in Caterham, Surrey, England, to Catherine Josephine (Whittaker), a psychiatric nurse from Glasgow, and Alfred Martin Nighy, who was English-born and managed a garage in Croydon.

At school, he gained ‘O’-levels in English Language and English Literature and enjoyed reading, particularly Ernest Hemingway. On leaving school he wanted to become a journalist but didn’t have the required qualifications. He eventually went on to work as a messenger boy for the Field magazine. He stayed in Paris for a while because he wanted to write “the great novel”, but he only managed to write the title. When he ran out of money, the British consul shipped him home.

Nighy wound up training at Guildford School of Dance and Drama in London, and has since then worked consistently in film, television, and on stage.

Nighy is perhaps best-known to international audiences for his memorable performance as washed-up pop singer Billy Mack in Love Actually (2003), which won him a BAFTA for best supporting actor. He has also made appearances in major franchises: he played vampire leader Viktor in Underworld (2003), Underworld: Evolution (2006) and Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009), did the performance capture and voice for Davy Jones in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), and made a brief appearance as Minister of Magic Rufus Scrimgeour in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010).