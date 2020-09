Dieterich, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s estimated that less than three percent of family businesses make it to the fifth generation. However, Wright’s Furniture & Flooring has not only made it, the locally-owned business, which first opened in 1889 is flourishing. Wright's Furniture has been in business more than 130 years and now has multiple locations, 45 employees and has a 35,000 square-foot showroom.