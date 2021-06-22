Chuck and Pam suggest eight top movies for July 2021

Last year at this time, movie theaters were closed, and the only movie-watching we could do was in the confines of our own homes. This year, thankfully, much has been re-opened and theaters are once again open to the public. To celebrate, movie critics Chuck Koplinksi and Pam Powell have each chosen their top four movies for the month of July. See if you can get them all in…
Chuck’s Picks
- The Tomorrow War – July 2nd – Amazon
- Black Widow – July 9th – Theaters
- The Comeback Trail – July 23rd – Theaters
- Stillwater – July 30th – Theaters
Pam’s Picks
- Long Story Short – July 2nd – Theaters
- How it Ends – July 23rd – Theaters
- Old – July 23rd – Theaters
- Jungle Cruise – July 30th – Theaters
http://www.reeltalkwithchuckandpam.com
https://www.facebook.com/reeltalkchuckpam