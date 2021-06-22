Chuck and Pam suggest eight top movies for July 2021

Last year at this time, movie theaters were closed, and the only movie-watching we could do was in the confines of our own homes. This year, thankfully, much has been re-opened and theaters are once again open to the public. To celebrate, movie critics Chuck Koplinksi and Pam Powell have each chosen their top four movies for the month of July. See if you can get them all in…

Chuck’s Picks

The Tomorrow War – July 2nd – Amazon

Black Widow – July 9th – Theaters

The Comeback Trail – July 23rd – Theaters

Stillwater – July 30th – Theaters

Pam’s Picks

Long Story Short – July 2nd – Theaters

How it Ends – July 23rd – Theaters

Old – July 23rd – Theaters

Jungle Cruise – July 30th – Theaters

