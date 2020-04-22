1  of  3
Chuck and Pam review two new movies available for at-home viewing

Looking for something new to watch at home tonight? Chuck and Pam may have just the thing for you. Today they review two new movies for us:

Ride Like a Girl – The story of Michelle Payne, the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup.

Extraction – Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary, embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

For more movie reviews and chances to win cool stuff, be sure to visit Chuck and Pam on their website or Facebook page.

