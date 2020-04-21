Chuck and Pam reveal (and endorse) their “guilty pleasure” movies

Breaking News
Guilty pleasures are movies that you enjoy…even though most others think they’re awful. With movie watching these days restricted to in-home viewing, now is the perfect time to indulge in one or two. To get you started with a few guilty pleasure movies, we invited Chuck and Pam to share theirs with us.

Chuck Koplinski: “Every Which Way But Loose” and “Con Air.”

Pam Powell: “Shallow Hal” and “We’re the Millers.”

As always, be sure to visit Reel Talk with Chuck and Pam on Facebook and on their website.

