Chuck and Pam interview stars, writers of new Netflix film

A new Netflix movie, “The Last Letter from your Lover” explores two stories: one from the past and one in the present. Film critic Chuck Koplinski talks to the stars of the film (Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones) about the making of the movie (above).

While Pam Powell chatted with the film’s director and one of the writers (below).

For more movie reviews and chances to win exclusive prizes, visit the Reel Talk with Chuck and Pam website or Facebook page below.

http://www.reeltalkwithchuckandpam.com

https://www.facebook.com/reeltalkchuckpam