Christmas Tree Cake Dip: Cooking Up A Storm with Jacob

Christmas Tree Cakes are one of my favorite snacks, but making them into a dip seems to be even better. Here’s how to take those delightful little treats and make them into a holiday dip that is festive, delicious and everyone loves.

Ingredients:

1 box (5 trees) Christmas Tree Cakes

1 8-oz. Package Cream Cheese (softened)

1/3 C milk

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

1 8-oz tub Whipped Topping

Red/Green Sprinkles/Icing for garnish

Directions:

1. In a stand mixer or food processor, mix cakes, cream cheese, milk and vanilla until smooth

2. Transfer mixture to bowl, add whipped topping

3. Place dip in serving bowl, refrigerate until ready

4. Garnish with sprinkles/icing before serving

Serving:

Serve with graham crackers, animal crackers, vanilla wafers, fresh fruit and more for dipping.

Tips:

1. You don’t have to have the blend consistently mixed up, it can still have chunks of Christmas Tree Cakes in it and be fine

2. Looking for something Chocolatey? Add Chocolate Christmas Tree Cakes, or add chocolate chips and cocoa powder to give it a chocolate boost!