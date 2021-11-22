Potomac, Ill. (WCIA)

Christmas in the Barn features barn tours with talented tour guides who have stepped out of a Charles Dickens Christmas Carol. Capture the magical experience at a photo booth, sip on some hot chocolate and enjoy over 25 magnificent trees along your tour.

7757 US Route 136 Potomac, IL 61865

Gateway Family Services of Illinois provides Trauma Focused Equine Assisted Psychotherapy, Individual & Family Counseling Services. Gateway Family Services of Illinois, unlocking gates to connection and healing. Gateway Family Services of Illinois is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides unique and innovative counseling services to aid in ones healing and recovery. Sessions include science based principles to help individuals and families heal from the trauma they have experienced.

https://youtu.be/26697WTeS2s

https://youtu.be/Kl5uiYm5xGw

https://youtu.be/0UGE5Nhgoxc