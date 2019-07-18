Christmas in July with Daisy Lane Scrapbooking Mall

With six months to go until Christmas, it’s just about time to start making your cards for this year.

Don’t miss Daisy Lane’s Christmas Card Workshop, Friday and Saturday, July 26th and 27th. Choose from over 20 different Christmas cards with all different styles. You get to make 10 cards of your choice for $15. Want to make more? Not a problem after your initial 10 cards it’s just $1 a card.

Come spend the day making all your Christmas cards or just come for a couple hours and get a head start. You will need your workshop kit to complete all the cards and Jan will be there if you need any help. Workshop Pre payment and registration required. Call the store at 217-234-1061 to sign up.

