Devin Black stopped by to preview three Christmas-themed books available at the Tuscola Library this holiday season…and give us details on several upcoming events.

A children’s picture book: Santa Bruce

A juvenile fiction novel: Miss Holly is Too Jolly

A classic: Christmas Stories by Charles Dickens

Events:

StoryTimes – every Tuesday @10am on Facebook Live

December 8 – book discussion on Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol @ 6pm

https://www.tuscolalibrary.org