Christie Clinic offers ‘centering’ classes before child birth

Alicia Crabtree, CNM (Certified Nurse Midwife) at Christie Clinic joined us today to talk about Centering During Pregnancy. But what is that?

Centering is “group prenatal care,” bringing women due at the same time out of exam rooms and into a comfortable group setting. Providing care in this way allows moms and providers to relax and get to know each other on a much deeper and meaningful level. Members of the group form lasting friendships and are connected in ways not possible in traditional care.

Centering Benefits

• Health Outcomes

• Self-Confidence

• Self-Care

• More time with your provider

• Support, Friendship & Community

• Learning

For more information, talk to your OB/GYN about a Centering Pregnancy program near you.