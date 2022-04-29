Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)



Christie Clinic is proud to sponsor the Christie Clinic Illinois Race weekend and make one of Champaign-Urbana’s largest annual events dedicated to the health & wellness of our community.

We are so excited to be back together after a break during COVID.

It’s Race Weekend’s 13th year. We thank and applaud those who were able to compete in the virtual runs we had over the past year but it is even better to be back together in person this week.

THIS WEEK:

Yesterday and today we had the Health & Fitness Expo

-Activities and Recreation Center (ARC), 201 E. Peabody Drive, University of Illinois

It was great to see the community come and support and the event and meet & greet with all our vendors.

THIS WEEKEND’S LINEUP:

• 5K starts at 7:30 pm tonight

• Wheelchair half marathon, 10K, Marathon Relay, Half Marathon start at 7:30 am tomorrow.

We encourage everyone to come out and cheer on the runners as they come down streets near you. The map for the races is on Illinoismarathon.com. Runners really need all the fans, the posters and the cheers. It’s been a while since we had the tradition of the Race Weekend hitting our streets. Let’s get out there and be together and cheer everyone on.