Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon 2020 quickly approaching

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s your first look at all the swag from race shirts, bags, and a fleece blanket, for this year’s Christie Clinic Marathon!

NEW: Green Street REALTY Mile

Thursday, April 23rd AT 7:30PM

There will be six different mile waves, starting 10-minutes apart. Here is the wave schedule:

7:30: Open female wave (39 & under females)

7:40: Open men wave (39 & under males)

7:50: Masters female wave (40 & over)

8:00: Masters men’s wave (40 & over)

8:10: Elite female wave (any age; can run sub 6:30 min/mile)

8:20: Elite male mile (any age; can run sub 5;30 min/mile)

We are exploring providing bus transportation from ARC to the start area at Green and Goodwin and then after the race from the award ceremony at The City Center.