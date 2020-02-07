Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon 2020 quickly approaching

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
It’s your first look at all the swag from race shirts, bags, and a fleece blanket, for this year’s Christie Clinic Marathon!
NEW: Green Street REALTY Mile
Thursday, April 23rd AT 7:30PM
There will be six different mile waves, starting 10-minutes apart. Here is the wave schedule:
7:30: Open female wave (39 & under females)
7:40: Open men wave (39 & under males)
7:50: Masters female wave (40 & over)
8:00: Masters men’s wave (40 & over)
8:10: Elite female wave (any age; can run sub 6:30 min/mile)
8:20: Elite male mile (any age; can run sub 5;30 min/mile)
We are exploring providing bus transportation from ARC to the start area at Green and Goodwin and then after the race from the award ceremony at The City Center.
- Race App
- Health and Fitness Expo
- Pasta Feed
- 5K, 10K, Half & Full Marathon
- 27Th Mile Celebrate Victory Bash Race Day
- Youth Run
- The City Center Post-Race Party