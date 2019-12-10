Chopped Challenge takes over Urbana High School

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)

Fans of Chopped are in for a treat…

Students interested in culinary arts at Urbana High School and Edison Middle School competed in a Chopped Challenge competition Monday. The collaboration stretches across both school districts and was originated in 2016 to help extend the experience of students at Fowler Farm as they learn to create dishes utilizing food safety techniques from their locally grown produce. This ultimate “farm to table” challenge mixes middle and high school students into 5 teams. The students must create a winning three ingredient dish (using eggs and two greens) for the judges in 50 minutes.

This year’s celebrity judges include Bob Rowe, Classic Events Catering, Jordan Baldoratta, Baldoratta’s Porketta & Sicilian Sausage, and Ann Swanson, former chef and farm director at Hendrick House Catering.

The event is hosted each year by the CU Schools Foundation. ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, caught up the students and faculty involved in this year’s challenge.