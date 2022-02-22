Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s National Chocolate Lovers Month AND National Heart Month! Emily Dupius with Harvest Market has a recipe that celebrates both – a chocolate avocado mousse- loaded with heart healthy ingredients like fiber and healthy fats from the avocado- and …chocolate!! This dessert recipe comes together in just 5 minutes for a quick and healthy sweet treat any time.

Chocolate Avocado Mousse
Serves 2-4, depending on serving size

  • 1 ripe avocado
  • ½ cup semi-sweet choc chips (I like the 60% Ghirardelli chips)
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
  • ¼ cup (more or less to taste) pure maple syrup
  • ¼ cup cashews, soaked in hot water for 10 minutes, then drained
  • 3-4 tablespoons milk
  • Raspberries for topping, if desired

First melt the chocolate chips- place in microwave safe dish and microwave on high in 30
second increments until JUST melted- stir well, until smooth.

In a food processor/blender/ninja or large container with immersion blender, add all the
ingredients, except the milk. Add milk by tablespoons until you reach the desired
consistency.

This mousse is thick!! If using a blender or food processor, you will need to scrape down the
sides with a spatula every now and then until the mousse is nice and smooth.
Serve right away topped with raspberries! Can also be made ahead and refrigerated for up
to 2 days.