Villa Grove, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s a first! Chix in Training are rolling out Chix Studio Online Boot Camp!

Here’s more from the Chix:

With the New Year underway, the fun fitness frenzy is still going strong!

While we are full throttle in our morning and evening boot camps, we also have launched an online option for those who either live too far to join a Chix session, or have a challenging schedule or simply prefer to workout at home.

Chix in Training

We are happy to make available our Chix Studio Online Feb 1st – Feb 28th.

Sign ups will be available Monday for the Feb session!