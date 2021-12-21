Chiropractic care and the impact it has had on the patients of The Joint

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Chiropractic Care and the impact it has had on the Patients of The Joint

It’s a roundtable discussion talking about Chiropractic care, patients talking about the positive impact going to The Joint has had for their wellness, and The Joint’s affordability of services.

Pain relief in all Joints but primarily in back, neck, shoulders, and legs.

We are a no appointment necessary, no insurance, very affordable for anyone’s budget chiropractic clinic clinic.

$29 New Patient Special which includes consultation, exam and adjustment.

The Joint Chiropractic
2003 South Neil Street

http://www.TheJoint.com/illinois/champaign

